Fmr LLC Has $117.37 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,676,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,719 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of SITE Centers worth $117,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,517,000. Amundi boosted its position in SITE Centers by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

