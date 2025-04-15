Fmr LLC Sells 13,350 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $114,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

