Fmr LLC Takes $106.04 Million Position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,736,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

ZK stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

