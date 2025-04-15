Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $108,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,887 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 441,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 964,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BYD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.