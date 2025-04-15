Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lowered by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 704,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 614,764 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 22,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of F opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.