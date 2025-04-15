Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

