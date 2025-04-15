FTX Token (FTT) Tops One Day Volume of $11.68 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $279.22 million and $11.68 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

