FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,625,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,955,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Friday, February 28th. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 740,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 327,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

