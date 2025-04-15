GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 30,667 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

