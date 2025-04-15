GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 944.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,450 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 3.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.