GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,101,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,516,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,614,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $333.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.97.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

