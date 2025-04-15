GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $985,000 Stake in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Markforged were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markforged by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 426.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 470,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 381,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Markforged Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Markforged Profile

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.