GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 115,200 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,833,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,718,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

