GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $230,944,000. Amundi raised its position in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $212,400,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.