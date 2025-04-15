GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTSQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 543.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 454,311 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 691.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 209,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000.

Get DT Cloud Star Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSQ opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

About DT Cloud Star Acquisition

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.