GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 487,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 371,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EURK opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

