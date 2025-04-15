GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 486,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust accounts for 1.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLU opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

