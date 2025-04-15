GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Trims Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,278 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,903,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 366,108 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 246,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance
SRG opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.
About Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seritage Growth Properties
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.