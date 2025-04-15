Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 389.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,369,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067,835 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $134,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SONY opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

