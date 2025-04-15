Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $74,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

