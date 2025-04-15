Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after acquiring an additional 129,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,881,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

