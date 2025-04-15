Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 44,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $1,849,984.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 330,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,366. This represents a 15.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 130,402 shares of company stock worth $5,379,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BATRA

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.