Gabelli Funds LLC Has $59.17 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $59,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

