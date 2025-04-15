Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

