Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $47,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

HES stock opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.