Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after buying an additional 231,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Donaldson by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,878,000 after purchasing an additional 299,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

