Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stake Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 12,853.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

GAMB stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $413.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

GAMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

