Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $57.29 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in State Street were worth $57,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE STT opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

View Our Latest Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.