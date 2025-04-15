Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Park-Ohio worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Park-Ohio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $272.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

