Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ITT were worth $40,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ITT by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ITT by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ITT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

