Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems makes up about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $65,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

TDS stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.62. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

