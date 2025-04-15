Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 121,865 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,865 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $31,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.