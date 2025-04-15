Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,525 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

