Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,571 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.18% of Strattec Security worth $29,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 5,525.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of STRT opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Strattec Security

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

