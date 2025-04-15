Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 214 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

