Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,895 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $107,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $245.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

