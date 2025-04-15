General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 942,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,818,000 after purchasing an additional 283,972 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.82.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $278.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

