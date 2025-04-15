General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $212.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 867,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,305. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in General Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

