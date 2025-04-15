George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.06 and last traded at $181.06, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of George Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

