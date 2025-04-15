GICTrade (GICT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $82.95 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.84181911 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

