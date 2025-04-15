Gigachad (GIGA) Trading Up 28.3% This Week

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $166.50 million and $7.02 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01788412 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $8,001,479.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

