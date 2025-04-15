Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.96% from the company’s current price.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45. Glaukos has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 583.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.