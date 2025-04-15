Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIL. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares during the period.

Shares of SIL opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

