GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.20.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,831,070.24. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,970 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.