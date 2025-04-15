Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 9300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Golden Arrow Resources

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Diego Martin Pestana purchased 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,551,000 shares of company stock worth $229,930. Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Arrow Resources

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.