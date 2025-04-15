Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 9300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golden Arrow Resources
Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Golden Arrow Resources
In other news, insider Diego Martin Pestana purchased 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,551,000 shares of company stock worth $229,930. Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Arrow Resources
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Arrow Resources
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.