Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

