GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 280.12% from the stock’s previous close.

GoldMining Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoldMining during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GoldMining in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 333,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 243,778 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

