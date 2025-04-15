Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Graco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,298,000 after purchasing an additional 374,967 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

