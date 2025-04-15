Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.50

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 152.4% increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 896.70 ($11.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 932.85. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 790.90 ($10.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 1,180 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 835 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,853 ($12,991.82). Also, insider Eric Born purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 841 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £10,537.73 ($13,894.69). Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,018 over the last ninety days. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

