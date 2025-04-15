GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

AMZZ opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -364.04 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.